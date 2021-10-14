Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,097,701 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 98,137 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.14% of Preferred Bank worth $132,722,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Preferred Bank by 2.2% during the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,378 shares of the bank’s stock worth $593,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Preferred Bank during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 34,089 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,171,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 106,832 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,803,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Preferred Bank by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 13,747 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $875,000 after purchasing an additional 990 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFBC opened at $68.51 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of 12.66 and a beta of 1.50. Preferred Bank has a 1 year low of $32.87 and a 1 year high of $71.00. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $63.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Preferred Bank (NASDAQ:PFBC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $45.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.81 million. Preferred Bank had a net margin of 37.52% and a return on equity of 15.17%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Preferred Bank will post 6.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 7th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 6th. Preferred Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.69%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Preferred Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.00.

Preferred Bank operates as an independent commercial bank. It offers real estate financing for residential, commercial, industrial, and other income producing properties. Its business and consumer products include checking, savings, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts. The firm also offers treasury management services such as account reconciliation, remote deposit, cash and check courier services, merchant processing, and ACH credit origination.

