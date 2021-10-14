Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $47.65

Precision Drilling Co. (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $47.65 and last traded at $47.65, with a volume of 623 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $45.70.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. CIBC lowered Precision Drilling from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $60.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and set a C$66.00 price target on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, October 8th. Tudor Pickering reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Precision Drilling in a report on Friday, September 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded Precision Drilling from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upgraded Precision Drilling from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Precision Drilling currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.33.

The business’s 50-day moving average is $35.19 and its 200-day moving average is $33.20. The company has a market capitalization of $633.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.36 and a beta of 3.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS) (TSE:PD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 22nd. The oil and gas company reported ($5.71) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.82) by ($1.89). Precision Drilling had a negative return on equity of 13.17% and a negative net margin of 22.33%. The company had revenue of $201.36 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $202.33 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($3.56) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Precision Drilling Co. will post -8.15 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Precision Drilling during the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC raised its position in Precision Drilling by 1.6% during the first quarter. Mountain Lake Investment Management LLC now owns 310,000 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its holdings in shares of Precision Drilling by 10.6% during the first quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 7,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $152,000 after buying an additional 674 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the first quarter worth about $270,000. Finally, Verdad Advisers LP purchased a new stake in shares of Precision Drilling during the second quarter worth about $4,170,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.88% of the company’s stock.

About Precision Drilling (NYSE:PDS)

Precision Drilling Corp. engages in the provision od onshore drilling, completion, and production services to the oil and natural gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Contract Drilling Services; and Completion and Production Services. The Contract Drilling Services segment includes drilling rigs, directional drilling, procurement and distribution of oilfield supplies, and the manufacture, sale, and repair of drilling equipment.

