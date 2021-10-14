Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Precision BioSciences, Inc. operates as a genome editing company and develops therapeutic products primarily in the United States. The company offers ARCUS, a genome editing platform to cure cancers and genetic disorders. Precision BioSciences Inc. is based in Durham, North Carolina. “

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on DTIL. TheStreet raised Precision BioSciences from a d+ rating to a c rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Precision BioSciences from $23.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $22.33.

NASDAQ:DTIL opened at $9.96 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $593.40 million, a P/E ratio of -10.95 and a beta of 1.74. Precision BioSciences has a twelve month low of $6.04 and a twelve month high of $16.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.67.

Precision BioSciences (NASDAQ:DTIL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $68.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.74 million. Precision BioSciences had a negative return on equity of 69.50% and a negative net margin of 45.88%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Precision BioSciences will post -1.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Integral Health Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Precision BioSciences during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $2,191,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 40.4% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 755,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,466,000 after acquiring an additional 217,651 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 73.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after acquiring an additional 8,566 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in Precision BioSciences by 119,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 14,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $180,000 after acquiring an additional 14,376 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precision BioSciences by 117.0% in the 2nd quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 18,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after buying an additional 10,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.80% of the company’s stock.

About Precision BioSciences

Precision BioSciences, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development of genome editing technologies. It operates through the Therapeutics and Food segments. The Therapeutics segment focuses on the development of products in the field of immuno-oncology and of novel products outside immuno-oncology to treat human diseases.

