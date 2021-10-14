PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System trimmed its stake in shares of PPG Industries, Inc. (NYSE:PPG) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 534,922 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 6,839 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in PPG Industries were worth $90,814,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in PPG Industries by 70.7% during the 1st quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the period. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in PPG Industries by 78.5% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the period. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in PPG Industries during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Lee Financial Co purchased a new position in shares of PPG Industries during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. 78.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PPG Industries stock opened at $154.68 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $155.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $164.54. The company has a market capitalization of $36.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.13. PPG Industries, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $123.52 and a fifty-two week high of $182.97.

PPG Industries (NYSE:PPG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($0.25). PPG Industries had a return on equity of 29.65% and a net margin of 9.71%. The business had revenue of $4.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.99 EPS. PPG Industries’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that PPG Industries, Inc. will post 7.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PPG. Susquehanna Bancshares raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $163.36 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Mizuho began coverage on PPG Industries in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “buy” rating and a $180.00 target price for the company. Citigroup downgraded PPG Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $181.00 to $163.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. Susquehanna raised PPG Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $115.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on PPG Industries from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, PPG Industries has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $175.69.

About PPG Industries

PPG Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and distribution of coatings, specialty materials, and glass products. It operates through Performance Coatings and Industrial Coatings segments. The Performance Coatings segment comprises of the refinish, aerospace, protective and marine, and architectural coatings businesses.

