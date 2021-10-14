Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) Short Interest Update

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Corp. (OTCMKTS:MOTNF) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 36,100 shares, an increase of 381.3% from the September 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 121,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

OTCMKTS:MOTNF traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $0.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 47,532 shares, compared to its average volume of 92,865. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $0.84. Powertap Hydrogen Capital has a 1 year low of $0.33 and a 1 year high of $2.79.

Powertap Hydrogen Capital Company Profile

PowerTap Hydrogen Capital Corp. is a holding company, which specializes in providing early-stage financing to private and public companies. It operates in Early Equity and/or Debt positions segment. The company was founded on May 28, 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

