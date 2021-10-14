PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) Shares Purchased by Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC

Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC boosted its stake in PowerFleet, Inc. (NASDAQ:PWFL) by 15.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,311 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the period. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC owned approximately 0.10% of PowerFleet worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PWFL. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in PowerFleet by 14.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,117,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,404,000 after purchasing an additional 262,399 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in PowerFleet in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,418,000. UBS Group AG boosted its position in PowerFleet by 31.2% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in PowerFleet by 122.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 199,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,640,000 after buying an additional 109,730 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in PowerFleet by 40.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 534,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,396,000 after buying an additional 155,209 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.78% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PWFL stock opened at $6.59 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.34. PowerFleet, Inc. has a one year low of $5.78 and a one year high of $9.55. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $6.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.83 and a beta of 1.82.

PowerFleet (NASDAQ:PWFL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). PowerFleet had a negative net margin of 5.17% and a negative return on equity of 6.79%. The business had revenue of $33.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.03 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that PowerFleet, Inc. will post -0.22 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of PowerFleet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

PowerFleet Company Profile

PowerFleet, Inc engages in the provision of fleet management solutions for logistics, industrial, and vehicles. It offers wireless Internet of Things and machine to machine solutions for securing, controlling, tracking, and managing enterprise assets such as industrial trucks, tractor trailers, containers, cargo, and vehicle and truck fleets.

