Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $121.63.

A number of research firms have weighed in on POST. TheStreet lowered shares of Post from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Post from $134.00 to $128.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Post from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $117.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of POST opened at $106.18 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $109.74 and a 200-day moving average of $110.25. Post has a one year low of $85.12 and a one year high of $117.91. The company has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 38.09 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.26 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Post (NYSE:POST) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.94 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Post had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 3.26%. Analysts expect that Post will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Post news, Director David P. Skarie sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.51, for a total value of $94,783.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 27,243 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,866.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Grote sold 2,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.05, for a total value of $327,892.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,475.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POST. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Post in the first quarter worth $37,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of Post during the first quarter valued at $60,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Post during the second quarter valued at about $63,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its position in Post by 329.3% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Post during the second quarter valued at about $84,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.38% of the company’s stock.

Post Company Profile

Post Holdings, Inc is a consumer packaged goods holding company, which engages in operating of center-of-the-store, refrigerated, foodservice, food ingredient, active nutrition, and private brand food categories. It operates through the following segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, Refrigerated Retail, and BellRing Brands.

