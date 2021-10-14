Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) Now Covered by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Investment analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on shares of Polymetal International (OTCMKTS:AUCOY) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

AUCOY has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Polymetal International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Polymetal International in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.00.

Get Polymetal International alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:AUCOY opened at $18.42 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Polymetal International has a 52-week low of $16.65 and a 52-week high of $25.25. The company has a 50 day moving average of $19.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.28. The company has a market capitalization of $8.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.19 and a beta of 0.25.

Polymetal International Plc engages in the mining of gold and silver. It operates through the following segments: Magadan, Ural, Khabarovsk, and Kazakhstan. The Magadan segment consists of operations in Dukat, Omolon, and Mayskoye. The Ural segment focuses on the operation in Voro. The Khabarovsk segment comprises of operations in Albazino, Okhotsk, and Svetloye.

Featured Story: ESG Score

Receive News & Ratings for Polymetal International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Polymetal International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.