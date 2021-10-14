PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) Share Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

PolyMet Mining Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.00 and traded as high as $3.45. PolyMet Mining shares last traded at $3.42, with a volume of 56,530 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. The stock has a market cap of $345.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.38 and a beta of 0.54.

PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM) (TSE:POM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of PolyMet Mining by 56.8% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 27,605 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth about $45,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in shares of PolyMet Mining during the second quarter worth about $51,000. 3.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About PolyMet Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:PLM)

PolyMet Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties. It develops and operates the NorthMet project in Minnesota, which hosts copper, nickel, cobalt, and platinum group metal mineralization. The company was founded by John P. McGoran on March 4, 1981 and is headquartered in St.

