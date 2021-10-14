Polaris (NYSE:PII) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Polaris (NYSE:PII) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $141.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price objective indicates a potential upside of 12.12% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Polaris Inc. designs, engineers and manufactures off-road and on-road vehicles. The company’s operating segment consists of ORV/Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket and Boats. It markets its products under the RZR, RANGER, GENERAL, Sportsman, Polaris ACE, RANGER CREW, RZR XP, RZR RS1, Polaris Engineered Accessories, Polaris INDY EVO, 850 Patriot, Timbersled, FTR, GEM, Goupil, Aixam and Taylor-Dunn, DAGOR, Sportsman MV, MRZR, Pro Comp, Smittybilt, Rubicon Express, Poison Spyder, Trail Master, LRG, G2 Axle & Gear, Kolpin, Pro Armor, Klim, 509, Trail Tech, Bennington, Godfrey, Hurricane, Rinker, Larson and Striper brands. Polaris Inc., formerly known as Polaris Industries Inc., is based in Medina, Minnesota. “

PII has been the subject of several other reports. Truist lowered their price objective on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James reduced their price target on Polaris from $169.00 to $158.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities reduced their price target on Polaris from $150.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Longbow Research downgraded Polaris from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $146.69.

NYSE:PII opened at $125.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.05 and a beta of 1.95. Polaris has a 1 year low of $88.68 and a 1 year high of $147.73. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $130.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Polaris (NYSE:PII) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.17 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Polaris had a return on equity of 65.96% and a net margin of 8.05%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Polaris will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Boston Partners purchased a new position in Polaris during the 2nd quarter worth $380,142,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 13,165.5% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 686,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,022,000 after acquiring an additional 681,317 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 2,858.3% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 439,069 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,615,000 after acquiring an additional 424,227 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 311.7% in the 2nd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 534,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,183,000 after acquiring an additional 404,540 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Polaris by 816.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 423,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,536,000 after acquiring an additional 377,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.65% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc engages in designing, engineering, and manufacturing power sports vehicles. It operates through the following segments ORV, Snowmobiles, Motorcycles, Global Adjacent Markets, Aftermarket, and Boats. The company was founded by Allen Hetteen, Edgar E. Hetteen, and David Johnson in 1954 and is headquartered in Medina, MN.

