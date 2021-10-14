Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) Shares Sold by Glazer Capital LLC

Glazer Capital LLC decreased its stake in Poema Global Holdings Corp. (OTCMKTS:PPGHU) by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 626,145 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,782 shares during the period. Glazer Capital LLC’s holdings in Poema Global were worth $6,286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $6,112,000. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $2,644,000. Vivaldi Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $181,000. Kepos Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Poema Global in the first quarter valued at about $740,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new position in Poema Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000.

OTCMKTS:PPGHU remained flat at $$10.32 during mid-day trading on Thursday. 302 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 92,632. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.13 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.09. Poema Global Holdings Corp. has a 52-week low of $9.82 and a 52-week high of $10.92.

Poema Global Holdings Corp. intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to focus on companies in the technology sector. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

