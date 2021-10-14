PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Friday, August 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 target price on shares of PLx Pharma in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, BWS Financial assumed coverage on PLx Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $29.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of PLXP stock opened at $16.26 on Tuesday. PLx Pharma has a twelve month low of $3.00 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.83 and a beta of 5.11. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $17.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.76.

PLx Pharma (NASDAQ:PLXP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.23) by ($0.14). Analysts forecast that PLx Pharma will post -1.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MSD Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $16,931,000. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of PLx Pharma by 497.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 13,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $125,000 after buying an additional 11,531 shares during the last quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $2,006,000. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the second quarter worth about $3,819,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLx Pharma in the first quarter worth about $449,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.75% of the company’s stock.

PLx Pharma Company Profile

PLx Pharma, Inc is a late-stage specialty pharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and commercialization of technology platform for approved drugs. It offers PLxGuard delivery system, which uses surface acting lipids, such as phospholipids and free fatty acids, to modify the physiochemical properties of various drugs with a targeted release to select portions of the gastrointestinal (GI) tract.

