Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) Shares Purchased by Laurion Capital Management LP

Laurion Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) by 61.7% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 262,104 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100,000 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP’s holdings in Playa Hotels & Resorts were worth $1,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Connacht Asset Management LP boosted its stake in Playa Hotels & Resorts by 207.5% during the 1st quarter. Connacht Asset Management LP now owns 449,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,282,000 after purchasing an additional 303,340 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 2nd quarter worth $5,227,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 76.4% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 247,017 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after acquiring an additional 106,971 shares during the period. Dendur Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts in the 1st quarter worth $18,817,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts by 74.6% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after acquiring an additional 34,294 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.71% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLYA traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.43. The company had a trading volume of 1,612 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,380,961. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. Playa Hotels & Resorts has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $9.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.19 and a beta of 2.22.

Playa Hotels & Resorts (NASDAQ:PLYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.13. Playa Hotels & Resorts had a negative net margin of 76.24% and a negative return on equity of 31.58%. The firm had revenue of $128.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.46) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13016.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Playa Hotels & Resorts will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Karl Mr. Peterson sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.87, for a total value of $206,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 71,595 shares of company stock valued at $507,660 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.91% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on PLYA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.75 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Playa Hotels & Resorts from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.67.

Playa Hotels & Resorts Company Profile

Playa Hotels & Resorts NV operates hotels and resorts. It engages in the ownership, operation, and development of all-inclusive resorts in beachfront location destinations in Mexico and the Caribbean. The company owns and manages Hyatt Zilara Cancun, Hyatt Ziva Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Cancun, Panama Jack Resorts Playa del Carmen, Hilton Playa del Carmen an All-Inclusive Resort, Hyatt Ziva Puerto Vallarta, Hyatt Ziva Los Cabos, Hyatt Zilara Rose Hall and Hyatt Ziva Rose Hall, Hilton Rose Hall Resort & Spa, Jewel Dunn’s River Beach Resort, Jewel Grande Montego Bay Resort & Spa, Jewel Runaway Bay Beach & Golf Resort, Jewel Paradise Cove Beach Resort & Spa, Hyatt Zilara Cap Cana, Hyatt Ziva Cap Cana Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Family Resort and Hilton La Romana an All-Inclusive Adult Resort.

