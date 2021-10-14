Pivot Token (PVT) Market Cap Achieves $1.39 Million

Pivot Token (CURRENCY:PVT) traded up 4.3% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One Pivot Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Pivot Token has traded down 12.3% against the US dollar. Pivot Token has a market capitalization of $1.39 million and approximately $461,890.00 worth of Pivot Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Starname (IOV) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.50 or 0.00048089 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $139.15 or 0.00243318 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.04 or 0.00096246 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

Pivot Token Profile

Pivot Token is a coin. Its genesis date was August 7th, 2018. Pivot Token’s total supply is 31,415,926,535 coins and its circulating supply is 5,135,200,000 coins. Pivot Token’s official message board is www.pivot.one/pc/u/5b7c0de402b8755e771e8c62 . Pivot Token’s official Twitter account is @pivot_pvt and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pivot Token’s official website is www.pivot.one/pc/about

According to CryptoCompare, “Pivot is a community app for those interested in blockchain and world of cryptocurrency. It serves as a tool for the blockchain investor community to collaborate and communicate freely. Pivot started off in China. The Chinese version launched in March 2018 and the international version was launched in July 2018. The main mission of PVT Community is to empower blockchain investors through the community, discover quality projects. The community members can improve their awareness of the blockchain, collaborate within the community, and ultimately guide their investments and entrepreneurship. “

Buying and Selling Pivot Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pivot Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pivot Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pivot Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

