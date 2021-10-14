Piper Sandler Weighs in on Alignment Healthcare, Inc.’s Q2 2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:ALHC)

Alignment Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALHC) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for Alignment Healthcare in a research note issued on Tuesday, October 12th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Garro forecasts that the company will earn ($0.09) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Alignment Healthcare’s Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

ALHC has been the topic of several other research reports. Cowen began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, September 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Alignment Healthcare in a report on Thursday, August 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $36.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Alignment Healthcare from $38.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alignment Healthcare from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Shares of Alignment Healthcare stock opened at $18.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.41 and a quick ratio of 3.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.51. Alignment Healthcare has a 52-week low of $15.00 and a 52-week high of $28.59.

Alignment Healthcare (NASDAQ:ALHC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $308.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $267.27 million.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ALHC. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $41,414,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $219,000. Sei Investments Co. bought a new stake in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter worth about $314,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $974,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Alignment Healthcare during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,883,000. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alignment Healthcare Company Profile

Alignment Healthcare, Inc provides a consumer-centric platform that delivers customized health care to seniors in the United States. It offers medicare advantage plans and health plan options to its partners and patients with customized care and service; and preferred provider organization offerings.

