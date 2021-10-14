Piper Sandler Boosts HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) Price Target to $830.00

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) had its price target boosted by Piper Sandler from $675.00 to $830.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on HubSpot from $565.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Truist Securities upped their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on HubSpot from $680.00 to $870.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. KeyCorp upped their price objective on HubSpot from $697.00 to $711.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on HubSpot from $605.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Twenty-two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $763.48.

Get HubSpot alerts:

HUBS opened at $786.25 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -422.71 and a beta of 1.67. HubSpot has a 52 week low of $283.87 and a 52 week high of $814.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $682.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $586.89. The company has a quick ratio of 2.53, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The software maker reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $310.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $296.01 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.35% and a negative net margin of 7.98%. The firm’s revenue was up 52.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that HubSpot will post -1.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $598.00, for a total value of $358,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Brian Halligan sold 11,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $686.85, for a total value of $7,912,512.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 33,567 shares of company stock worth $21,130,215 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Activest Wealth Management increased its stake in HubSpot by 300.0% in the third quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in HubSpot by 4,600.0% in the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 47 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $29,000. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC acquired a new position in HubSpot in the second quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in HubSpot by 44.2% in the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 111 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.74% of the company’s stock.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc develops Internet marketing software solutions. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific. The company was founded by Brian Patrick Halligan and Dharmesh Shah on April 4, 2005 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

See Also: Is it better to buy a fund with a higher or lower NAV?

Receive News & Ratings for HubSpot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HubSpot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.