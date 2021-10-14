Piper Sandler Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET)

Cloudflare, Inc. (NYSE:NET) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cloudflare in a note issued to investors on Sunday, October 10th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Fish now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.10) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.08). Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $141.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Cloudflare’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.31) EPS.

Get Cloudflare alerts:

Cloudflare (NYSE:NET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.04. Cloudflare had a negative net margin of 25.63% and a negative return on equity of 12.61%. The company had revenue of $152.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $146.22 million.

Several other research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $95.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Friday, August 6th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Cloudflare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $111.97 to $105.52 in a research note on Tuesday, July 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Cloudflare from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. JMP Securities lifted their price target on shares of Cloudflare from $102.00 to $129.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $116.97.

Shares of NYSE:NET opened at $159.43 on Wednesday. Cloudflare has a one year low of $50.54 and a one year high of $159.47. The company has a 50 day moving average of $126.52 and a 200-day moving average of $102.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 5.72 and a quick ratio of 5.72. The stock has a market cap of $49.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -354.28 and a beta of 0.03.

In other news, CFO Thomas J. Seifert sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.76, for a total value of $2,375,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew Prince sold 52,385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.44, for a total value of $5,418,704.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 730,745 shares of company stock valued at $89,143,106. 20.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its position in shares of Cloudflare by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 30,267,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,203,479,000 after buying an additional 271,966 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 120.2% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 28,729,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,040,771,000 after acquiring an additional 15,680,274 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,371,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Cloudflare by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,858,966 shares of the company’s stock valued at $302,593,000 after acquiring an additional 15,471 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cloudflare by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,539,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,760,000 after purchasing an additional 69,887 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cloudflare Company Profile

CloudFlare, Inc operates a cloud platform that delivers a range of network services to businesses worldwide. The company provides an integrated cloud-based security solution to secure a range of combination of platforms, including public cloud, private cloud, on-premise, software-as-a-service applications, and Internet of Things (IoT) devices.

Recommended Story: How is a management fee different from a performance fee?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloudflare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloudflare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.