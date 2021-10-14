Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) Short Interest Update

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc. (NYSE:MAV) was the target of a large increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 38,800 shares, an increase of 153.6% from the September 15th total of 15,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 77,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 1,357 shares during the period. Integrated Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,000 after acquiring an additional 1,763 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 23,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $272,000 after acquiring an additional 2,451 shares during the period. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 150,268 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,854,000 after acquiring an additional 2,585 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund by 4.4% in the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 73,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $904,000 after acquiring an additional 3,096 shares during the period.

Get Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund alerts:

Shares of MAV stock traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $11.70. 1,834 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 78,409. The company’s 50 day moving average is $11.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.13. Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund has a 1 year low of $10.76 and a 1 year high of $12.98.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 19th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 18th.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund from $5.00 to $3.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th.

About Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund

Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Pioneer Investment Management, Inc The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It invests primarily in municipal bonds. The fund benchmarks the performance of its portfolio against the Barclays Capital High Yield Municipal Bond Index and the Barclays Capital Municipal Bond Index.

Featured Story: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Municipal High Income Advantage Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.