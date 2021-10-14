Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Pinterest, Inc. (NYSE:PINS) by 30.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,228,980 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 284,032 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Pinterest were worth $97,028,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 121.4% in the 1st quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 7,491 shares during the period. Fullerton Fund Management Co Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,375,000. Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 179.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 30,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,384,000 after acquiring an additional 19,375 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pinterest by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,241,023 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,933,000 after acquiring an additional 662,503 shares during the period. Finally, Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pinterest in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $1,642,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PINS opened at $51.57 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 245.57 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.48 and its 200 day simple moving average is $64.87. Pinterest, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.67 and a twelve month high of $89.90.

Pinterest (NYSE:PINS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.36. Pinterest had a return on equity of 12.09% and a net margin of 7.18%. The company had revenue of $613.21 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $560.93 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Pinterest, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Pinterest in a report on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Pinterest from $83.00 to $77.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Pinterest from $75.00 to $65.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Argus cut Pinterest from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pinterest from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.63.

In other Pinterest news, SVP Naveen Gavini sold 8,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.51, for a total value of $455,414.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CAO Tseli Lily Yang sold 5,976 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.84, for a total value of $309,795.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 675,813 shares of company stock worth $40,612,341 over the last three months. 8.45% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Pinterest

Pinterest, Inc engages in the operation of a pinboard-style photo-sharing website. It allows users to create and manage theme-based image collections such as events, interests, and hobbies. The company was founded by Benjamin Silbermann, Paul C. Sciarra, and Evan Sharp in October 2008 and is headquartered in San Francisco, CA.

