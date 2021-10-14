PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.01

PHX Minerals Inc. (NYSE:PHX)’s share price passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.01 and traded as high as $3.49. PHX Minerals shares last traded at $3.31, with a volume of 129,057 shares changing hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PHX Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get PHX Minerals alerts:

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.01. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The stock has a market cap of $100.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.53 and a beta of 1.13.

PHX Minerals (NYSE:PHX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.01. PHX Minerals had a negative net margin of 18.98% and a positive return on equity of 4.55%. The firm had revenue of $5.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PHX Minerals Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 26th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 25th. PHX Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is presently 80.00%.

In other news, major shareholder Edenbrook Capital, Llc purchased 77,065 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $3.00 per share, with a total value of $231,195.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders bought a total of 386,329 shares of company stock valued at $1,042,610 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of PHX. Edenbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of PHX Minerals by 64.3% during the 2nd quarter. Edenbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,425,767 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,464,000 after purchasing an additional 1,731,793 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 2nd quarter worth about $101,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PHX Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in PHX Minerals by 210.7% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 36,654 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 24,858 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in PHX Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $74,000. 40.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PHX Minerals Company Profile (NYSE:PHX)

PHX Minerals, Inc engages in the acquisition, management, and development of non-operated oil and natural gas properties, including wells located on the firm’s mineral and leasehold acreage. Its products include natural gas, crude oil and NGL. The company was founded in 1926 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, OK.

See Also: Should You Consider an Index Fund?

Receive News & Ratings for PHX Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PHX Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.