Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Position Increased by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) by 24.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $631,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 0.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 43,181,322 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,705,821,000 after buying an additional 231,139 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,064,275 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,923,398,000 after acquiring an additional 649,223 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,459,489 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $638,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,109,917 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,335,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $372,031,000 after acquiring an additional 255,687 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,592,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $292,948,000 after acquiring an additional 117,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.06% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 stock opened at $81.87 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Phillips 66 has a 1-year low of $43.27 and a 1-year high of $94.34.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $27.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.05 billion. Phillips 66 had a negative net margin of 2.05% and a negative return on equity of 3.24%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.74) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Phillips 66 will post 1.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 17th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 16th. This is a positive change from Phillips 66’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.49%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -404.49%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on PSX shares. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. reduced their price target on shares of Phillips 66 from $126.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Phillips 66 from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Phillips 66 from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.63.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

