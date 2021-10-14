Philanthropies Foundatio Price Sells 6,597 Shares of PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) Stock

PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) major shareholder Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 6,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.72, for a total transaction of $506,121.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Philanthropies Foundatio Price also recently made the following trade(s):

Get PriceSmart alerts:

On Monday, October 11th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 5,032 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.54, for a total value of $395,213.28.

On Monday, September 27th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.42, for a total value of $814,200.00.

On Tuesday, September 14th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,862 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.34, for a total value of $639,495.08.

On Monday, August 30th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 7,173 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.37, for a total transaction of $619,532.01.

On Monday, August 16th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.03, for a total transaction of $820,300.00.

On Monday, August 2nd, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 9,849 shares of PriceSmart stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.52, for a total value of $861,984.48.

On Monday, July 19th, Philanthropies Foundatio Price sold 10,000 shares of PriceSmart stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.10, for a total value of $861,000.00.

Shares of PSMT stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.56. 58,805 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 104,602. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $82.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $86.81. The firm has a market cap of $2.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.32. PriceSmart, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $66.02 and a fifty-two week high of $104.90.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of PriceSmart by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after purchasing an additional 1,936 shares in the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in PriceSmart by 665.1% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 24,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 21,482 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in PriceSmart by 16.2% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 94,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,182,000 after buying an additional 13,249 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new position in shares of PriceSmart in the second quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of PriceSmart by 3,137.3% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $160,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

About PriceSmart

PriceSmart, Inc engages in the international management and operation of membership warehouse clubs. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States Operations, Central American Operations, Caribbean Operations and Colombia Operations. The United States Operations covers include distribution centers and corporate offices.

Recommended Story: Stock Symbols, CUSIP and Other Stock Identifiers

Receive News & Ratings for PriceSmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PriceSmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.