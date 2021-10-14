PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (NASDAQ:PFLT)

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd. (NASDAQ:PFLT) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, October 4th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 18th will be given a dividend of 0.095 per share by the asset manager on Monday, November 1st. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 15th.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a dividend payout ratio of 108.6% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect PennantPark Floating Rate Capital to earn $1.11 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.14 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 102.7%.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital stock opened at $13.28 on Thursday. PennantPark Floating Rate Capital has a fifty-two week low of $7.70 and a fifty-two week high of $13.50. The company has a market capitalization of $514.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.46, a PEG ratio of 0.22 and a beta of 2.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $12.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a current ratio of 0.14.

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital (NASDAQ:PFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The asset manager reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PennantPark Floating Rate Capital had a net margin of 83.90% and a return on equity of 8.30%. The company had revenue of $20.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.08 million. On average, analysts forecast that PennantPark Floating Rate Capital will post 1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PFLT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut shares of PennantPark Floating Rate Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on PennantPark Floating Rate Capital in a research note on Friday, July 9th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

About PennantPark Floating Rate Capital

PennantPark Floating Rate Capital Ltd is a non-diversified closed-end management investment company invests in small market-cap and public middle market companies located in the U.S. and to a limited extent non-US companies. The fund invests in equity securities such as preferred stock, common stock, warrants or options received in connection with debt investments or through direct investments with investment size of $2 to $20 million.

