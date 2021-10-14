PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) PT Raised to $63.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) had its price target increased by equities research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $58.00 to $63.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the energy producer’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 27.43% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on PDCE. TD Securities increased their price target on PDC Energy from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Zacks Investment Research lowered PDC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 17th. Truist reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Truist Securities reduced their target price on PDC Energy from $67.00 to $63.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 1st. Finally, KeyCorp raised their target price on PDC Energy from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.44.

Shares of PDCE stock opened at $49.44 on Thursday. PDC Energy has a 1 year low of $10.61 and a 1 year high of $51.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.50. The company has a market cap of $4.88 billion, a PE ratio of -36.62 and a beta of 3.44.

PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy producer reported $1.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.47. PDC Energy had a positive return on equity of 20.28% and a negative net margin of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $229.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 321.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that PDC Energy will post 5.99 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Barton R. Brookman, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.73, for a total transaction of $89,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $675,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 210,377 shares in the company, valued at $9,466,965. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 19,000 shares of company stock valued at $843,040 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PDCE. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 2,238.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,311,129 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $45,103,000 after buying an additional 1,255,050 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 73.9% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,680,264 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $122,729,000 after buying an additional 1,139,247 shares during the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,810,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in PDC Energy by 122.6% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,100,050 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,841,000 after buying an additional 605,927 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the 2nd quarter worth about $20,911,000.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

