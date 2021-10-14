PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

PCCW Limited (OTCMKTS:PCCWY) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decline of 50.0% from the September 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

PCCWY stock opened at $5.13 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.40. PCCW has a one year low of $4.91 and a one year high of $6.48.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th were given a $0.4146 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 7.74%.

PCCW Limited provides telecommunications and related services in Hong Kong, Mainland and other parts of China, Japan, and internationally. The company's services include local telephony, local data and broadband, mobile and international telecommunications, and satellite-based and network-based telecommunications services; and outsourcing, consulting, and contact center services.

