Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) Price Target Lowered to $125.00 at Citigroup

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) had its price target reduced by Citigroup to $125.00 in a research report released on Wednesday. They currently have a neutral rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PAYX. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Paychex from $97.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Friday, October 1st. Wolfe Research boosted their price target on Paychex from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an underperform rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Paychex from $114.00 to $118.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Cowen boosted their price target on Paychex from $96.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Paychex from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, October 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $109.83.

Shares of NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $117.46 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $106.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25. Paychex has a 12 month low of $79.63 and a 12 month high of $119.38.

Paychex (NASDAQ:PAYX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 29th. The business services provider reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.09. Paychex had a return on equity of 38.04% and a net margin of 27.05%. The firm had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.04 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paychex will post 3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Paychex announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Thursday, July 8th that permits the company to buyback $400.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to purchase up to 1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Paychex news, VP Robert L. Schrader sold 686 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Sunday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.82, for a total value of $78,080.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,412,620.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Martin Mucci sold 137,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $15,499,598.15. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 410,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,187,593.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 249,477 shares of company stock valued at $28,072,980. Insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 2.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,111,943 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,231,010,000 after purchasing an additional 579,004 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 6.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 14,817,219 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,589,902,000 after purchasing an additional 908,945 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 1.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,294,298 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,426,478,000 after purchasing an additional 189,836 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Paychex by 52.2% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,292,873 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,106,928,000 after purchasing an additional 3,874,215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Paychex by 2.8% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,643,334 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $711,478,000 after acquiring an additional 181,319 shares during the period. 69.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paychex Company Profile

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resource, insurance and retirement for small and medium sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

