Patientory (PTOY) Price Up 7.6% Over Last Week

Patientory (CURRENCY:PTOY) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. One Patientory coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0214 or 0.00000037 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Patientory has a total market cap of $1.50 million and $1,397.00 worth of Patientory was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Patientory has traded 7.6% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Patientory alerts:

Starname (IOV) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,099.30 or 0.08159023 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001723 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.25 or 0.00046960 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $141.56 or 0.00243940 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002173 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.41 or 0.00095479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001724 BTC.

Patientory Profile

PTOY is a coin. Its genesis date was May 31st, 2017. Patientory’s total supply is 100,002,000 coins and its circulating supply is 70,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Patientory is https://reddit.com/r/PTOY and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Patientory is patientory.com . Patientory’s official Twitter account is @Patientory and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Patientory is a Ethereum-based decentralized medical record storage computing platform where Healthcare entities can secure private health information, rent computing power, servers and data centers and make their unused resources available through a unique private infrastructure. The PTOY token is the native token of the Patientory platform. In exchange of PTOY tokens, users will be able to use the network to rent information storage space, and to execute smart payment contracts. Patientory is a company incorporated in Delaware, United States under the name PATIENTORY, INC. (Company Number, 5921117). “

Patientory Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Patientory directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Patientory should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Patientory using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Patientory Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Patientory and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.