Particl (PART) Hits 1-Day Volume of $2,636.00

Particl (CURRENCY:PART) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. In the last seven days, Particl has traded down 3.8% against the dollar. One Particl coin can now be purchased for about $2.69 or 0.00004635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Particl has a total market cap of $31.18 million and approximately $2,636.00 worth of Particl was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00011498 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Global Coin Research (GCR) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.13 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.47 or 0.00005984 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0911 or 0.00000157 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 30.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $235.99 or 0.00406988 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000020 BTC.

About Particl

Particl (PART) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 17th, 2017. Particl’s total supply is 11,625,653 coins and its circulating supply is 11,601,128 coins. Particl’s official Twitter account is @particlproject and its Facebook page is accessible here . Particl’s official website is particl.io . The Reddit community for Particl is /r/Particl and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Particl is a blockchain-based eCommerce platform, allowing customers and merchants to be directl connected on a peer-to-peer network with reliable privacy features. Users can buy or sell anything, similar to eBay, Etsy or Amazon, except that all the transaction data, payments and conversations happen over a self-governed, distributed network instead of a central server. Transactions within the network are conducted in PART, the native cryptocurrency in the Particl PoS blockchain. Particl Desktop is a modern, intuitive, and user-friendly desktop application to make untraceable payments, buy or sell products and services online using the Open Marketplace, participate in community decisions, or start staking funds. Particl Desktop is the point-of-access into the Particl ecosystem. The Particl Market enables direct person to person e-commerce. Using peer-to-peer technology, it operates with no central authority or middleman and is exclusively owned and operated by its network of users. Particl offers to everyone the ability to partake in the global economy, regardless of its geographical location. “

Particl Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Particl directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Particl should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Particl using one of the exchanges listed above.

