PARSIQ Hits One Day Trading Volume of $949,901.00 (PRQ)

PARSIQ (CURRENCY:PRQ) traded up 6.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 14th. One PARSIQ coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00000952 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, PARSIQ has traded up 2.5% against the US dollar. PARSIQ has a total market cap of $66.62 million and $949,901.00 worth of PARSIQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get PARSIQ alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000641 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $292.58 or 0.00511597 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0976 or 0.00000171 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0448 or 0.00000078 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $583.27 or 0.01019893 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.85 or 0.00003229 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 75.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded up 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0296 or 0.00000052 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PARSIQ Profile

PARSIQ (PRQ) is a coin. PARSIQ’s total supply is 310,256,872 coins and its circulating supply is 122,403,493 coins. PARSIQ’s official website is www.parsiq.io . PARSIQ’s official Twitter account is @parsiq_net and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for PARSIQ is blog.parsiq.io

According to CryptoCompare, “PARSIQ Token (PRQ) is an essential piece of the PARSIQ platform that co-exists with FIAT payments for using its services. Payments within the platform that are made in PRQ tokens guarantee a discounted rate. During the first Epoch when PRQ tokens are used as payment for running Smart-Triggers users receive higher execution limits, unlock transport methods, and are able to propose features that can be added to the platform. “

Buying and Selling PARSIQ

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PARSIQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PARSIQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PARSIQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for PARSIQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for PARSIQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.