Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 2,335 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new position in shares of Wolverine World Wide during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,579,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,180,287 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,228,000 after purchasing an additional 29,152 shares in the last quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 190.7% during the 2nd quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 52,802 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after purchasing an additional 34,638 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 387.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 177,925 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $6,818,000 after purchasing an additional 141,437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 86,227 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $2,901,000 after purchasing an additional 3,484 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on WWW. Telsey Advisory Group decreased their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 30th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. TheStreet cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.82.

WWW stock opened at $30.70 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market cap of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.12 and a beta of 1.82. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $35.69. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52 week low of $26.19 and a 52 week high of $44.74.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $631.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.90 million. Wolverine World Wide had a negative net margin of 3.06% and a positive return on equity of 20.83%. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Investors of record on Friday, October 1st will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s payout ratio is presently 43.01%.

In other news, Director William K. Gerber sold 3,104 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.33, for a total value of $115,872.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP James D. Zwiers sold 2,806 shares of Wolverine World Wide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total transaction of $103,148.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,141 shares of company stock worth $300,452. Insiders own 4.73% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and sale of branded casual, active lifestyle, work, outdoor sport, athletic, children’s and uniform footwear and apparel. It operates through the following segments: Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group. The Wolverine Michigan Group consists of Merrell footwear and apparel, Cat footwear, Wolverine footwear and apparel, Chaco footwear, Hush Puppies footwear and apparel, Bates uniform footwear, Harley-Davidson footwear and Hytest safety footwear.

