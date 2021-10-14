Parisi Gray Wealth Management Takes $89,000 Position in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the second quarter worth about $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV grew its position in Trane Technologies by 265.3% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 179 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in Trane Technologies in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.29% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Trane Technologies in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $163.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $184.00 to $203.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Trane Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Monday, August 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $196.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $184.50.

Trane Technologies stock opened at $170.63 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $187.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.58. Trane Technologies plc has a fifty-two week low of $123.08 and a fifty-two week high of $207.06. The company has a market capitalization of $40.54 billion, a PE ratio of 30.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.92.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.74 billion. Trane Technologies had a net margin of 9.95% and a return on equity of 21.64%. Trane Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Trane Technologies plc will post 6.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Friday, December 3rd will be paid a $0.59 dividend. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 2nd. Trane Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.91%.

In other news, insider Michael W. Lamach sold 126,724 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $197.45, for a total transaction of $25,021,653.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 257,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,811,783. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Raymond D. Pittard sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.06, for a total transaction of $851,455.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 82,954 shares in the company, valued at $16,595,777.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Trane Technologies Profile

Trane Technologies Plc engages in the provision of products, services, and solutions to enhance the quality, energy, and comfort of air in homes and buildings, transport and protect food and perishables and increase industrial productivity and efficiency. It operates through the following segments: Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific.

