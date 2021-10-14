Parisi Gray Wealth Management Purchases New Holdings in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 6,665 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $68,000.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley National Advisers Inc. lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 44.2% in the 2nd quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 3,388 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in OraSure Technologies by 294.0% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,496 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 4,101 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OraSure Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $110,000. 88.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on OSUR. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on shares of OraSure Technologies from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Raymond James lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of OraSure Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ OSUR opened at $10.69 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.42. The company has a market capitalization of $769.78 million, a P/E ratio of 152.71 and a beta of -0.28. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.58 and a 1 year high of $17.79.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $57.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $56.50 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 1.33% and a net margin of 2.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OraSure Technologies Profile

OraSure Technologies, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of point of care diagnostic tests and molecular collection devices designed to detect or diagnose critical medical conditions. It operates through the OSUR and DNAG segments. The OSUR segment offer oral fluid diagnostic products and specimen collection devices.

