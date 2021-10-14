Parisi Gray Wealth Management Invests $95,000 in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 674 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $95,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC grew its stake in Walmart by 70.1% during the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 342 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in Walmart by 40.0% during the 2nd quarter. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. now owns 350 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Walmart during the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,000. 30.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE WMT opened at $138.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $144.99 and its 200 day moving average price is $141.76. The company has a market capitalization of $385.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.21 and a beta of 0.47. Walmart Inc. has a 12 month low of $126.28 and a 12 month high of $153.66.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by $0.21. Walmart had a net margin of 1.78% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The company had revenue of $141 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Walmart Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 637,141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.64, for a total value of $95,978,920.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.21, for a total transaction of $1,370,866.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,212,124 shares of company stock worth $1,213,033,182 over the last three months. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Walmart from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Evercore ISI reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walmart in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Walmart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $160.00 price target (up previously from $155.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, MKM Partners upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $169.84.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart, Inc engages in retail and wholesale business. The Company offers an assortment of merchandise and services at everyday low prices. It operates through the following business segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam’s Club. The Walmart U.S. segment operates as a merchandiser of consumer products, operating under the Walmart, Wal-Mart, and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands, as well as walmart.com and other eCommerce brands.

Featured Article: What is a resistance level?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.