Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys Shares of 967 Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Cirrus Logic, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRUS) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 967 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. APG Asset Management N.V. raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 160.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 23,191 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,665,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares during the period. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 17.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 3,090 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 13.6% during the 2nd quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,928 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $590,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 69,091 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,881,000 after purchasing an additional 3,416 shares during the period. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc raised its stake in shares of Cirrus Logic by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 64,556 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 14,180 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.26% of the company’s stock.

CRUS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America lowered Cirrus Logic from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $105.83 to $92.00 in a research note on Friday, September 17th. Benchmark initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Cirrus Logic from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Loop Capital initiated coverage on Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $111.00 target price for the company. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares restated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price on shares of Cirrus Logic in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cirrus Logic has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.34.

CRUS opened at $79.04 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $81.67. Cirrus Logic, Inc. has a 12-month low of $66.17 and a 12-month high of $103.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.89, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.87.

Cirrus Logic (NASDAQ:CRUS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.38. Cirrus Logic had a return on equity of 16.55% and a net margin of 15.41%. The firm had revenue of $277.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $260.79 million. Research analysts expect that Cirrus Logic, Inc. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO John Forsyth bought 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $79.71 per share, with a total value of $518,115.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 17,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,356,983.04. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jodee Benson sold 10,562 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.00, for a total value of $929,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,324,752. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,062 shares of company stock valued at $1,385,641 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.04% of the company’s stock.

About Cirrus Logic

Cirrus Logic, Inc develops high-precision, analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits for a range of customers. It builds an analog and signal-processing patent portfolio. The firm delivers optimized products for a variety of audio, industrial and energy-related applications. Its product lines include portable audio products and non-portable audio and other products.

