Parisi Gray Wealth Management Buys New Holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD)

Parisi Gray Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 685 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $64,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 46.5% during the 2nd quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 315 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 2.7% during the second quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 3,870 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advanced Micro Devices by 55.6% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 280 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 11.0% in the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,127 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC increased its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 74.1% in the second quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC now owns 282 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. 66.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $110.75 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.70. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $92.03. The company has a market cap of $134.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.99, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.01. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.50 and a 52-week high of $122.49.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.09. Advanced Micro Devices had a return on equity of 39.20% and a net margin of 25.76%. The business had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AMD shares. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Advanced Micro Devices from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price (up from $107.00) on shares of Advanced Micro Devices in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Northland Securities boosted their price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $116.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.52.

In other Advanced Micro Devices news, EVP Rick Bergman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $218,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 93,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,285,106.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Devinder Kumar sold 63,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $107.72, for a total transaction of $6,791,207.40. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 494,829 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,302,979.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 382,420 shares of company stock worth $40,697,482 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Micro Devices Company Profile

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor businesses. It operates through the following segments: Computing & Graphics, and Enterprise, Embedded and Semi-Custom. The Computing and Graphics segment includes desktop and notebook processors and chipsets, discrete and integrated graphics processing units, data center and professional GPUs and development services.

