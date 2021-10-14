Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Pan American Silver Corp. (TSE:PAAS) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$50.00.

Several brokerages have issued reports on PAAS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$49.00 to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. National Bank Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver from C$53.00 to C$50.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of Pan American Silver to C$53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

In related news, Senior Officer Matthew Robert Andrews sold 13,599 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$30.00, for a total value of C$407,970.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,783 shares in the company, valued at C$983,490.

Shares of TSE PAAS traded up C$0.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching C$31.48. The company had a trading volume of 15,451 shares, compared to its average volume of 475,397. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$31.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$35.87. The stock has a market cap of C$6.62 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.76. Pan American Silver has a 52-week low of C$27.97 and a 52-week high of C$50.70.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd were paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 20th. This is a boost from Pan American Silver’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Pan American Silver’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.71%.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver, gold, zinc, lead, and copper mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, Shahuindo, La Arena, Timmins West, Bell Creek, Manantial Espejo, San Vicente, Pas Corp, and Navidad mines.

