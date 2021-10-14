Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) Given New $600.00 Price Target at Wedbush

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) had its target price upped by Wedbush from $470.00 to $600.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a positive rating on the network technology company’s stock.

PANW has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on Palo Alto Networks from $425.00 to $463.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $450.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Truist increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $475.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $480.00 to $525.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Friday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $510.19.

NYSE:PANW opened at $504.49 on Monday. Palo Alto Networks has a 1-year low of $219.34 and a 1-year high of $510.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $448.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $393.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -97.39 and a beta of 1.40.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last released its earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The network technology company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a negative return on equity of 17.08% and a negative net margin of 11.72%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.48 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 1,500 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.55, for a total value of $600,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 53,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,582,835.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John P. Key sold 1,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $457.87, for a total value of $457,870.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 4,521 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,070,030.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,753 shares of company stock valued at $19,418,103 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PANW. Portland Global Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $203,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $2,418,000. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $1,284,000. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the 3rd quarter worth $279,000. Finally, Ayalon Holdings Ltd. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 261.2% during the 3rd quarter. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,033 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $503,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Company Profile

Palo Alto Networks, Inc engages in the provision of network security solutions to enterprises, service providers, and government entities. The company was founded by Nir Zuk, Rajiv Batra and Yu Ming Mao in March 2005 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, CA.

