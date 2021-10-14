Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.70 Per Share

Wall Street analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCRX) will report earnings of $0.70 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have made estimates for Pacira BioSciences’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.80 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. Pacira BioSciences reported earnings of $0.68 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 2.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Pacira BioSciences will report full year earnings of $2.86 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.63 to $3.03. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.84 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.40 to $4.27. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Pacira BioSciences.

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.03. Pacira BioSciences had a return on equity of 14.35% and a net margin of 34.60%. The firm had revenue of $135.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $135.02 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 79.6% on a year-over-year basis.

PCRX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $70.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, July 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Northland Securities decreased their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $57.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $84.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on Pacira BioSciences from $66.00 to $60.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.67.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $52.11 on Monday. Pacira BioSciences has a 1 year low of $45.05 and a 1 year high of $80.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.33 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $56.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $60.06.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PCRX. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 2,680.0% in the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 2nd quarter worth $40,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Pacira BioSciences in the 1st quarter worth $65,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 5,968.2% during the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter.

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

