OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

OZ Minerals Limited (OTCMKTS:OZMLF) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of OZ Minerals from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $26.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of OZ Minerals from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

OZMLF stock remained flat at $$16.50 during midday trading on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $16.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.64. OZ Minerals has a one year low of $10.36 and a one year high of $21.04.

OZ Minerals Ltd. is a copper-focused international company. It operates through the following segments: Prominent Hill, Carrapateena, Carajás, Exploration & Development and Corporate. The Prominent Hill segment engages in the mining and processing high grade underground ore containing copper, gold and silver along with open pit ore from stockpiles.

