Oxen Price Hits $0.73 on Major Exchanges (OXEN)

Oxen (CURRENCY:OXEN) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 14th. Oxen has a market capitalization of $40.64 million and approximately $133,769.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Oxen has traded 22.1% higher against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.73 or 0.00001263 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,841.20 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,790.60 or 0.06553459 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000406 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.21 or 0.00313283 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $596.37 or 0.01031054 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00094252 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $268.12 or 0.00463543 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $196.19 or 0.00339188 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $171.72 or 0.00296879 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00004678 BTC.

About Oxen

OXEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 55,616,806 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “OXEN is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal was to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Oxen is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. In the beginning of 2021, Loki rebranded to OXEN. These were cosmetic changes only. $LOKI holders do not need to take any action. All Loki users can continue using their current wallets and services without having to update. All details regarding the rebrand are covered in the official announcement. “

Buying and Selling Oxen

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oxen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Oxen using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.