Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) Hits New 52-Week High at $49.59

Ovintiv Inc. (TSE:OVV)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$49.59 and last traded at C$48.96, with a volume of 199061 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$47.92.

Several equities research analysts have commented on OVV shares. Raymond James restated a “market perform” rating and issued a C$44.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Tudor Pickering decreased their price target on Ovintiv to C$40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$56.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$46.00 price target on shares of Ovintiv in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, National Bank Financial upped their price target on shares of Ovintiv to C$50.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ovintiv has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$41.09.

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of C$36.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$34.50. The company has a market cap of C$12.76 billion and a PE ratio of -5.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 161.72, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43.

Ovintiv (TSE:OVV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$1.32 by C$0.04. The firm had revenue of C$2.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$2.25 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Ovintiv Inc. will post 9.8199996 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were paid a dividend of $0.174 per share. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. This is an increase from Ovintiv’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Ovintiv’s dividend payout ratio is -3.85%.

About Ovintiv (TSE:OVV)

Ovintiv Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It operates through USA Operations, Canadian Operations, and Market Optimization segments. The company's principal assets include Permian in west Texas and Anadarko in west-central Oklahoma; and Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta.

