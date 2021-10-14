Ossiam Sells 249 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Ossiam decreased its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,306 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 249 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,348,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in LH. Viking Global Investors LP raised its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1,044.1% during the 1st quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 1,081,219 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $275,743,000 after purchasing an additional 986,719 shares in the last quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Melvin Capital Management LP now owns 1,500,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $382,545,000 after acquiring an additional 635,000 shares during the last quarter. Jana Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 40.4% during the 1st quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 1,139,588 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $290,629,000 after acquiring an additional 327,927 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,895,962 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,005,650,000 after acquiring an additional 263,760 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AGF Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $47,232,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

In other Laboratory Co. of America news, EVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $296.78, for a total value of $1,335,510.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LH stock traded up $2.41 on Thursday, hitting $275.88. The company had a trading volume of 944 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,737. The firm has a market cap of $26.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $295.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $278.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a twelve month low of $190.00 and a twelve month high of $309.60.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.64 by $0.49. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 35.18% and a net margin of 17.57%. The business had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 EPS for the current year.

LH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Laboratory Co. of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $290.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist upped their price objective on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities upped their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $276.78 target price on Laboratory Co. of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.52.

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

