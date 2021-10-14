Ossiam Purchases New Position in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR)

Ossiam purchased a new stake in Extra Space Storage Inc. (NYSE:EXR) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,535 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $6,536,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EXR. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Extra Space Storage by 12.3% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 399,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,983,000 after buying an additional 43,841 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Man Group plc now owns 40,312 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 6,120 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 207.0% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 37,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,182,000 after purchasing an additional 25,443 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Extra Space Storage by 86.6% during the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 144,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $19,161,000 after purchasing an additional 67,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in shares of Extra Space Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,276,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Extra Space Storage stock traded up $1.08 on Thursday, reaching $180.84. 327 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 760,053. Extra Space Storage Inc. has a 1-year low of $106.33 and a 1-year high of $194.67. The company has a current ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $178.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $163.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a PE ratio of 37.06, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 0.19.

Extra Space Storage (NYSE:EXR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.31). Extra Space Storage had a return on equity of 21.51% and a net margin of 46.33%. The firm had revenue of $378.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.23 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 35.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Extra Space Storage Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Extra Space Storage’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 14th. Extra Space Storage’s dividend payout ratio is presently 94.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. KeyCorp upped their target price on Extra Space Storage from $180.00 to $194.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $151.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Extra Space Storage from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $140.00 to $171.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Extra Space Storage from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $175.23.

In other Extra Space Storage news, CEO Joseph D. Margolis sold 3,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.81, for a total transaction of $633,037.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Samrat Sondhi sold 11,140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.83, for a total transaction of $1,936,466.20. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 82,260 shares in the company, valued at $14,299,255.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,390 shares of company stock worth $3,005,554 over the last 90 days. 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Extra Space Storage Profile

Extra Space Storage, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It operates through the following segments: Self-Storage Operations and Tenant Reinsurance. The Self-Storage Operations segment includes rental operations of wholly-owned stores. The Tenant Reinsurance segment includes reinsurance of risks relating to the loss of goods stored by tenants in stores.

