Ossiam Has $4.30 Million Stake in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB)

Ossiam lifted its position in The Williams Companies, Inc. (NYSE:WMB) by 157.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 171,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 104,993 shares during the quarter. Ossiam’s holdings in The Williams Companies were worth $4,300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $2,160,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in The Williams Companies in the second quarter valued at $26,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 12.3% in the second quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 3,664,161 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $82,033,000 after acquiring an additional 400,803 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in The Williams Companies by 5.6% in the second quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 11,306 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its position in The Williams Companies by 69.9% in the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 33,039 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $877,000 after acquiring an additional 13,590 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.54% of the company’s stock.

WMB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Williams Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Raymond James upped their price target on The Williams Companies from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on The Williams Companies in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, The Williams Companies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.33.

WMB traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $29.25. 50,393 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,036,690. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $25.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.78, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The Williams Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $18.26 and a 52 week high of $29.02.

The Williams Companies (NYSE:WMB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.01). The Williams Companies had a net margin of 12.94% and a return on equity of 10.13%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that The Williams Companies, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.61%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. The Williams Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 149.09%.

The Williams Companies announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, September 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.50 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the pipeline company to purchase up to 5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Walter J. Bennett sold 43,975 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total value of $1,231,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The Williams Companies Profile

The Williams Cos., Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company, which explores, produces, transports, sells and processes natural gas and petroleum products. It operates through the following segments: Transmission and Gulf of Mexico; Northeast G&P; and West. The Transmission and Gulf of Mexico segment comprises of interstate natural gas pipelines, Transco and Northwest Pipeline, as well as natural gas gathering and processing and crude oil production handling and transportation assets in the Gulf Coast region.

