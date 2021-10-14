Ossiam Has $3.60 Million Stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Ossiam lifted its position in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 140.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 56,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,241 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,603,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Mondelez International by 606.8% during the second quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the period. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 579.7% during the second quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Mondelez International during the first quarter worth $33,000. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:MDLZ traded up $0.24 on Thursday, hitting $60.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 37,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,105,906. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $61.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.68. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.51 and a 1 year high of $65.60. The company has a market capitalization of $84.15 billion, a PE ratio of 19.93, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.41.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.33%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is 54.05%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total transaction of $4,924,212.76. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

MDLZ has been the subject of several recent research reports. Guggenheim upped their price target on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating and issued a $71.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.08.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

Read More: Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.