Ossiam Has $3.11 Million Stock Position in Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR)

Ossiam increased its position in shares of Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) by 143.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 36,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,740 shares during the period. Ossiam’s holdings in Equity Residential were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EQR. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Equity Residential during the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 62.4% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 406 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 29.9% during the 2nd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Equity Residential by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,131 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $81,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.43% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on EQR shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Equity Residential from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Equity Residential from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $63.00 to $81.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Evercore ISI raised shares of Equity Residential from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research note on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Equity Residential in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price objective on the stock. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.31.

In other news, Director David J. Neithercut sold 1,721 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $146,285.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $288,320. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mary Kay Haben sold 6,665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.94, for a total transaction of $552,795.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:EQR traded up $0.80 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $84.83. The stock had a trading volume of 2,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,070,860. Equity Residential has a 12 month low of $45.42 and a 12 month high of $86.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $82.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.19. The company has a market cap of $31.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.99, a PEG ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 0.78.

Equity Residential (NYSE:EQR) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.14. Equity Residential had a net margin of 29.53% and a return on equity of 6.75%. The business had revenue of $598.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $597.49 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Equity Residential will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 8th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 27th were given a dividend of $0.6025 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 24th. This represents a $2.41 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.84%. Equity Residential’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 73.93%.

About Equity Residential

Equity Residential operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, development, and management of rental apartment properties, which includes the generation of rental and other related income through the leasing of apartment units to residents. The company was founded by Robert H.

