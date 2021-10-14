Ossiam Acquires New Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Ossiam acquired a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 87,733 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $4,987,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Motors in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Accel Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 1,510.3% during the second quarter. Accel Wealth Management now owns 467 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. Aspire Private Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of General Motors by 484.7% during the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 497 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares during the period. Godsey & Gibb Associates acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in General Motors in the first quarter valued at $29,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Motors stock traded up $0.31 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $58.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,794 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,570,191. General Motors has a 12-month low of $30.95 and a 12-month high of $64.30. The company has a market capitalization of $84.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.69, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $55.99.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by $0.08. General Motors had a net margin of 9.13% and a return on equity of 25.11%. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.66 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. General Motors’s revenue was up 103.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of General Motors from $77.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Motors from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of General Motors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, August 9th. Wedbush began coverage on shares of General Motors in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of General Motors from $71.00 to $68.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.32.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

