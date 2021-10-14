Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski Acquires 5,700 Shares of Stock

Osisko Mining Inc. (TSE:OSK) Director John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 13th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.67 per share, with a total value of C$15,219.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 449,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$1,200,165.

John Feliks Burzynski also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, September 29th, John Feliks Burzynski bought 5,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$2.36 per share, with a total value of C$11,800.00.

On Friday, September 24th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 10,000 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.48 per share, with a total value of C$24,800.00.

On Wednesday, September 15th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 11,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$31,510.00.

On Thursday, September 2nd, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 3,500 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.89 per share, with a total value of C$10,130.40.

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Feliks Burzynski purchased 9,900 shares of Osisko Mining stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$2.74 per share, with a total value of C$27,126.00.

Shares of OSK opened at C$2.67 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$2.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$3.03. Osisko Mining Inc. has a 52-week low of C$2.33 and a 52-week high of C$4.12. The firm has a market cap of C$940.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -52.35. The company has a quick ratio of 8.06, a current ratio of 8.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on OSK shares. CIBC restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$6.25 price target on shares of Osisko Mining in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “$5.50” rating on shares of Osisko Mining in a research report on Friday, August 27th.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is the Windfall Lake property that consists of 285 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,467 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Quebec.

