Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Orient Overseas (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:OROVF) saw a significant increase in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 14,000 shares, an increase of 1,300.0% from the September 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 35.0 days.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Orient Overseas (International) from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 4th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:OROVF opened at $15.84 on Thursday. Orient Overseas has a 1 year low of $5.28 and a 1 year high of $26.16. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.08.

Orient Overseas (International) Limited, an investment holding company, provides container transport and logistics services in Asia, Europe, Australia, North America, and internationally. The company offers supply-chain management and distribution services; and containerized shipping services in various trade lanes comprising Trans-Pacific, Trans-Atlantic, Asia/Europe, Asia/Australia, and Intra-Asia trades.

