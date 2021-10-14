Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Organogenesis is a leading regenerative medicine company focused on the development, manufacture and commercialization of solutions for the Advanced Wound Care and Surgical & Sports Medicine markets. “

Several other analysts have also commented on ORGO. BTIG Research started coverage on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a buy rating on shares of Organogenesis in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Organogenesis from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Shares of ORGO opened at $11.35 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 2.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $14.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.79. Organogenesis has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $24.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.27 and a beta of 1.86.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $123.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $105.65 million. Organogenesis had a net margin of 16.17% and a return on equity of 51.16%. Analysts predict that Organogenesis will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Michael W. Katz purchased 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $13.55 per share, with a total value of $162,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 49,282 shares in the company, valued at approximately $667,771.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Gary S. Gillheeney sold 139,763 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $2,060,106.62. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,830.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 57.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Organogenesis by 206.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,021,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,691,000 after purchasing an additional 4,730,593 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 1,007.2% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,244,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,547,000 after acquiring an additional 3,861,302 shares during the period. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C purchased a new position in shares of Organogenesis in the 1st quarter valued at $54,581,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Organogenesis by 83.1% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,624 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,281,893 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Organogenesis by 2,249.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,849,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,741,000 after buying an additional 1,770,888 shares during the period. 38.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings, Inc is a regenerative medical company. It focuses on the development, manufacture and commercialization of product solutions for the advanced wound care, surgical and sports medicine markets. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Canton, MA.

